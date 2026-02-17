L'UKMTO ha confermato di aver ricevuto una segnalazione di sparatoria vicino al porto di Aden, in Yemen. La causa sembra essere uno scontro tra una nave commerciale e una piccola imbarcazione, avvenuto a circa 70 miglia nautiche a sud della costa. Un testimone ha riferito di aver visto esplosioni e fumo provenire dalla zona poco prima che arrivasse la segnalazione ufficiale.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - A UK maritime agency said on Tuesday that it received a report of an exchange of fire involving a vessel and a small boat around 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen’s port of Aden. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said that a vessel was approached and hailed by a white skiff with five people on board, and this was followed by an exchange of small arms fire. Two additional skiffs were also reported in the vicinity, and authorities were investigating, according to UKMTO. Yemen’s Houthi militants have launched numerous attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since 2023, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s war in Gaza. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UKMTO says it received a report of exchange of fire off Yemen’s Aden port

