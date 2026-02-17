Il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan ha affermato che il riconoscimento di Somaliland da parte di Israele non porterebbe vantaggi a nessuno. La dichiarazione arriva dopo che Israele ha annunciato di considerare ufficialmente il riconoscimento della regione autoproclamatasi indipendente, situata nel nord della Somalia, una mossa che Erdogan giudica inutile e priva di effetti concreti.

ANKARA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Israel’s recognition of the breakaway Republic of Somaliland would not benefit Somaliland or the region. “We believe regional countries need to find solutions to the problems of the region and for the Horn of Africa not to become a competition field for foreign forces. In that regard, I would like to emphasise that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland does not benefit Somaliland or the Horn of Africa,” he added. NATO member Turkey has increased its influence in Africa in recent years, training Somalia’s security forces and supplying development assistance in return for a foothold on a key global shipping route. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Turkey’s Erdogan says Israel’s recognition of Somaliland benefits nobody

