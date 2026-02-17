A Pristina, migliaia di persone sono scese in piazza per manifestare contro il processo ai comandi dell’ex Esercito di Liberazione del Kosovo (KLA). La protesta è nata dopo che la corte internazionale ha deciso di giudicare alcuni ex leader e combattenti kosovari per presunti crimini di guerra commessi durante il conflitto degli anni ’90. Molti manifestanti hanno esposto bandiere del KLA e gridato slogan contro la decisione, accusando il processo di essere ingiusto e di riaccendere tensioni etniche. La protesta si è svolta nel centro della capitale, dove si sono radunate diverse centinaia di persone in un clima di forte tensione

The court is hearing closing arguments in the trial this week, before judges deliver a final verdict within three months. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 45 years for each. “Those who deserve to be in The Hague are the occupiers, not the liberators,” said Miran Zeka, 49, who came from Albania to protest in Pristina. “We fought in our land, we did not go to Serbia to fight,” said Bekim Muja, 53, a veteran of the 1998-99 Kosovo war. Many protesters wore KLA uniforms, others waved KLA, Kosovo and Albanian flags. Supporters held placards reading “Freedom has a name,” and held photos of Thaci and others reading “Heroes of War and Peace. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Thousands in Kosovo rally against war crimes trial of ex-KLA commanders

War crimes prosecutors seek 45 years’ prison for Kosovo ex-presidentGli inquirenti internazionali hanno chiesto 45 anni di carcere per Hashim Thaci, ex presidente del Kosovo.

Lawyers for Kosovo’s former president Hashim Thaci seek war crimes acquittalGli avvocati di Hashim Thaci, ex presidente del Kosovo, chiedono di assolverlo da tutte le accuse di crimini di guerra.

Thousands Protest in Skopje Against Trial of Former Kosovo Leaders | VERTEX

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.