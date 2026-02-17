Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh’s PM after landslide election victory

An interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus ran the country through the transitional period leading up to the election. Rahman’s BNP secured a commanding two-thirds majority, returning to power after nearly two decades. The Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, contesting its first election since a 2013 ban was lifted following Hasina’s ouster, won a record 68 seats. Hasina’s Awami League party was banned from contesting after its registration was revoked by the Election Commission. Jamaat and its allies — including the National Citizen Party, led by youth activists who played a prominent role in the movement that toppled Hasina — will form the opposition. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Dopo quasi vent’anni di esilio a Londra, Tarique Rahman torna in Bangladesh e si avvicina sempre di più al potere.

Tarique Rahman, leader del Partito Nazionalista del Bangladesh (BNP), ottiene una vittoria storica alle elezioni nel paese, dopo una campagna elettorale segnata da accuse di brogli e tensioni politiche crescenti.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

Argomenti discussi: Factbox-Key priorities of the BNP winner of Bangladesh election.

Tarique Rahman sworn in as Bangladesh's PM after landslide election victoryDHAKA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Tarique Rahman was sworn in as Bangladesh’s prime minister on Tuesday, marking a decisive political shift in the South Asian nation after ... msn.com

Tarique Rahman Sworn In As Bangladesh Prime Minister In Historic CeremonyTarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh Prime Minister in a historic ceremony, marking BNP’s return to power. Key details on the event, guest list, and political context. thequint.com

Le urne hanno sancito la rivincita di Tarique Rahman e la vittoria sugli islamisti dopo il rovesciamento del governo autoritario di Sheikh Hasina, la lady di ferro asiatica. Scongiurati i rischi di brogli e la corruzione, nel paese c’è un clima di festa,.ma c’è anche c facebook

Tarique Rahman dall’autoesilio al trionfo: le sfide che lo aspettano dentro e fuori il Bangladesh 24plus.ilsole24ore.com/art/tarique-ra… x.com