Le autorità francesi hanno consentito alla nave cisterna russa GRINCH di lasciare le acque territoriali, dopo che la società proprietaria ha saldato una multa. La nave era stata sequestrata a Marsiglia perché si sospettava che trasportasse carburante senza autorizzazioni ufficiali. La compagnia ha pagato circa 500.000 euro per ottenere la liberazione e riprendere il viaggio verso il Mediterraneo.

“Circumventing European sanctions comes at a price. Russia will no longer be able to finance its war with impunity through a ghost fleet off our coasts,” Barrot said in a post on X. The vessel had left the Russian port of Murmansk in early January, sailing under a Comoros flag, French authorities have said. The company owning the ship was ordered to pay a penalty for not being able to justify its flag, French authorities added in a statement. “Eludere le sanzioni europee ha un prezzo. La Russia non potrà più finanziare impunemente la sua guerra attraverso una flotta fantasma al largo delle nostre coste”, ha dichiarato Barrot in un post su X. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker GRINCH allowed to leave France after paying fine

