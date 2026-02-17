Un alleato di Putin ha avvertito le nazioni europee che la Russia potrebbe inviare la propria Marina per bloccare le navi straniere e rispondere alle azioni contro le sue imbarcazioni. La minaccia arriva dopo che alcune navi russe sono state fermate in acque internazionali, rischiando di alimentare tensioni sui rotte commerciali nel Mar Baltico.

Western states have sought to cut off Russia from global trade and cripple its finances by imposing more than 30,000 sanctions over its war in Ukraine. They have also tried to block oil tankers suspected of involvement in Russian oil shipments. In January the United States seized a Russian-flagged oil tanker as part of efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described such actions as piracy. “We believe that, as always, the best guarantee of the safety of navigation is the navy. In the main maritime areas, including regions far from Russia, substantial forces must be permanently deployed - forces capable of cooling the ardour of Western pirates,” Patrushev said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Putin ally warns European powers over seizure of Russian vessels

L’Ucraina si prepara a nuovi blackout.

Il presidente Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha avvertito che i servizi segreti ucraini prevedono nuovi attacchi russi contro infrastrutture energetiche, proprio mentre si avvicinano i negoziati di pace a Ginevra.

