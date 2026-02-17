L'ufficio delle Nazioni Unite denuncia che i migranti in Libia, tra cui molte giovani donne, subiscono violenze gravi come stupri, torture e sfruttamento domestico. La situazione si aggrava in un Paese dove molti sono costretti a vivere in condizioni di totale abbandono e pericolo. Recenti testimonianze indicano che alcune vittime vengono anche uccise o imprigionate senza via d’uscita.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Migrants in Libya, including young girls, are at risk of being killed, tortured, raped or put into domestic slavery, according to a U.N. report that called for a moratorium on the return of migrant boats to the country until human rights are ensured. Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean since the fall in 2011 of dictator Muammar Gaddafi to a NATO-backed uprising. Factional conflict has split the country into western and eastern factions since 2014. In recent years, the EU and EU member states have supported and trained the Libyan coastguard, which returns migrants stopped at sea to detention centres, and have funded Libyan border management programmes. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Migrants in Libya, including young girls, face rape and torture, UN office says

Fifty-three migrants dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya, IOM saysQuesta mattina il mare ha restituito i corpi di 53 migranti, tra cui due bambini, dopo il naufragio di un barcone al largo delle coste libiche.

