Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for few hours during military drill Fars news agency says
L’Iran chiuderà alcune sezioni dello Stretto di Hormuz per alcune ore martedì, per motivi di sicurezza durante un’esercitazione militare, secondo quanto riporta l’agenzia Fars. La chiusura temporanea mira a garantire la protezione delle rotte marittime, coinvolgendo navi di diverse nazionalità che transitano nella zona.
US issues fresh guidance to vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz as Iran tensions simmer
La tensione tra Stati Uniti e Iran aumenta ancora, mentre le navi commerciali che attraversano lo Stretto di Hormuz si trovano sotto stretta sorveglianza.
Iran’s IRGC to carry out live-fire exercises in Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reports
Questa mattina, il Regno di Iran ha annunciato che la Guardia Rivoluzionaria condurrà esercitazioni con fuoco reale nello Stretto di Hormuz, previste per i primi di febbraio.
Opinion: Iran seizes oil tanker carrying smuggled fuel on Strait of Hormuz, state news agency says
