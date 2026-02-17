iran to close parts of hormuz strait for few hours during military drill fars news agency says

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Parts of the Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours on Tuesday due to ‘security precautions’ for shipping safety, semi-official Fars news a. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La tensione tra Stati Uniti e Iran aumenta ancora, mentre le navi commerciali che attraversano lo Stretto di Hormuz si trovano sotto stretta sorveglianza.

Questa mattina, il Regno di Iran ha annunciato che la Guardia Rivoluzionaria condurrà esercitazioni con fuoco reale nello Stretto di Hormuz, previste per i primi di febbraio.

Argomenti discussi: ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: Iran must end its nuclear and ballistic missile program. Tehran says no. 6,000 Starlinks purchased by the US are being sent to opponents in Iran. Lebanon has been bombed.

Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for few hours during military drill, Fars news agency saysParts of the Strait of Hormuz will close for a few hours on Tuesday due to 'security precautions' for shipping safety, semi-official Fars news agency reported, as the Revolutionary Guards conduct ... reuters.com

Tg2. . #Teheran apre alle ispezioni dell'agenzia internazionale per l'energia atomica ai propri siti nucleari ma avvia anche esercitazioni nello stretto di #Hormuz per prepararsi a potenziali minacce di sicurezza facebook

Iran, Larijani: «L’Aiea potrà ispezionare i nostri siti nucleari». Esercitazioni Pasdaran in Stretto Hormuz ilsole24ore.com/art/iran-larij… x.com