Independent UN body condemns ‘vicious attacks’ on UN expert on Palestinian rights

Un organismo indipendente delle Nazioni Unite ha condannato le violente accuse rivolte all’esperto delle Nazioni Unite sui diritti dei palestinesi, a causa di false informazioni diffuse online. La decisione arriva dopo che l’esperto ha ricevuto insulti e minacce sui social media, in risposta a un rapporto che evidenziava violazioni dei diritti umani nella regione.

In the past week several European countries, including Germany, France and Italy, called for Albanese’s resignation over her alleged criticism of Israel. Albanese, an Italian lawyer, denies making the remarks. On Friday, the Czech Republic’s Foreign Minister Petr Macinka quoted Albanese on X as having called Israel a “common enemy of humanity”, and he also called for her resignation. A transcript of Albanese’s remarks made in Doha on February 7 seen by Reuters did not characterise Israel in this way, although she has consistently criticised the country in the past over the Gaza conflict. The UN Coordination Committee - a body of six independent experts which coordinates and facilitates the work of Special Rapporteurs - accused European ministers of relying on “manufactured facts”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Rights group condemns detention of Chinese journalists after corruption reportLa notizia che scuote oggi riguarda la detenzione di due giornalisti indipendenti in Cina.

RSF committed atrocities during El Fasher capture, UN human rights body saysLe forze di supporto rapido (RSF) hanno commesso gravissimi abusi durante la presa di El Fasher, nel Nord Darfur, secondo quanto afferma il rapporto delle Nazioni Unite sui diritti umani.

