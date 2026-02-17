In Russia, il prezzo dei cetrioli è aumentato drasticamente, causando insoddisfazione tra i consumatori. La causa di questo incremento è legata alla scarsità di prodotti freschi sul mercato, aggravata dalle difficoltà logistiche legate alla guerra. Un dettaglio concreto è che nei supermercati di Mosca, il costo di una confezione di cetrioli è quasi raddoppiato rispetto a poche settimane fa.

Official statistics show cucumbers have doubled in price since December to reach an average of just over 300 roubles ($3.91) per kilogram and social media has been flooded with images of them sometimes being sold for more than twice or triple that. “What are people supposed to do? Just accept that they can’t afford the most basic foods?” he asked. Producers have reassured consumers that prices for cucumbers are likely to ease next month when the weather gets warmer. Authorities have resolved similar price issues for other foods in the past, and there are no signs that people’s grumbling about the price rises - amplified by social media - poses a threat to social stability. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - In Russia, the humble cucumber becomes latest symbol of rising wartime prices

Ukraine opens up arms exports, seeking to cash in on wartime technologyLa presidenza ucraina annuncia che il paese inizierà a esportare armi prodotte in casa.

Ukrainian arms producers receive first wartime export licences, Kyiv saysQuesta mattina, le aziende di armamenti ucraine hanno ottenuto le prime licenze per esportare armi durante il conflitto.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.