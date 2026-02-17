Hezbollah rejects disarmament plan and government’s four-month timeline

Hezbollah ha deciso di non accettare il piano di smilitarizzazione proposto dal governo libanese, che prevede un arco di quattro mesi per disarmare il gruppo. La posizione è arrivata poco dopo che il governo aveva annunciato un nuovo calendario per ridurre le armi di Hezbollah, un passo che il gruppo considera una minaccia diretta alla propria presenza sul territorio. Nelle ultime settimane, le tensioni tra le parti sono aumentate, mentre i militanti hanno rafforzato la loro presenza in alcune aree di Beirut.

“The required time frame is four months, renewable depending on available capabilities, Israeli attacks and field obstacles,” he said. Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said, “we cannot be lenient,” signalling the group’s rejection of the timeline and the broader approach to the issue of its weapons. Hezbollah has rejected the disarmament effort as a misstep while Israel continues to target Lebanon, and Shi’ite ministers walked out of the cabinet session in protest. Israel has said Hezbollah’s disarmament is a security priority, arguing that the group’s weapons outside Lebanese state control pose a direct threat to its security. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

