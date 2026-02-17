Heavy rain batters New Zealand’s South Island triggers flood warnings

Una forte pioggia ha colpito il South Island della Nuova Zelanda, causando allagamenti e chiusure di strade e ponti. La pioggia intensa, registrata nelle ultime ore, ha portato a molte difficoltà nelle zone di Christchurch e di Dunedin, dove alcune aree sono state allagate e le autorità hanno emesso allerte di piena.

New Zealand’s weather bureau said a low-pressure system off the east coast could bring further bursts of heavy rain through Tuesday, warning that rivers and streams could rise rapidly and that landslips were possible. Large waves and dangerous sea conditions are also expected, MetService New Zealand said in its latest update. “We anticipated the weather easing off, but unfortunately that hasn’t happened, and isn’t forecast to begin easing until 6:00 p.m. (0500 GMT),” Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said. Mauger urged residents to conserve water as the wild weather continued, while some households were told to boil water for drinking after flooding damaged a water treatment facility. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

