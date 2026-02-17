Quattro abitanti delle isole Chagos sono arrivati su uno degli atolli del arcipelago per creare una nuova comunità, in risposta all’accordo tra Regno Unito e Mauritius che vogliono contestare. La loro intenzione è di stabilirsi permanentemente e di rivendicare i diritti sulla terra, nonostante le restrizioni imposte in passato. Il loro atto mira a mettere pressione sulle autorità e a far conoscere la loro richiesta di autonomia.

Mauritius’ attorney general said the move was a publicity stunt designed to create conflict over a 2025 agreement with Britain on handing over sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which is opposed by some Chagossians who accuse Mauritius of decades of neglect. Mauritius has denied the accusation. Misley Mandarin, leader of the four people who landed on Monday on the remote Ile du Coin atoll, said they were living in tents and expect 10 more arrivals next week plus many more in the coming year, he said. In a telephone call with Reuters on Tuesday, he said his father Michel Mandarin, 74, was with him and had been removed from the island when he was 14. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Four islanders land on remote Chagos atoll, hope to block UK–Mauritius deal

Trump mette gli occhi pure sulle isole Chagos (con base Usa-Uk), il Regno Unito le restituisce a Mauritius: «È una mossa stupida»Lo sviluppo della questione delle isole Chagos coinvolge Stati Uniti, Regno Unito e Mauritius, con tensioni tra le parti.

Londra ridà le Chagos a Mauritius e fa innervosire gli americaniIl Regno Unito ha deciso di restituire le isole Chagos a Mauritius, mantenendo però il diritto di affittarle per basi militari.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.