Il presidente Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha avvertito che i servizi segreti ucraini prevedono nuovi attacchi russi contro infrastrutture energetiche, proprio mentre si avvicinano i negoziati di pace a Ginevra. Zelenskiy ha spiegato che i militari hanno individuato segnali di un’intensificazione delle operazioni russe, che potrebbero colpire centrali elettriche e reti di distribuzione. La preoccupazione cresce in vista degli incontri diplomatici, con l’obiettivo di fermare la spirale di violenze.

Ukrainian, Russian and American delegations are gathering in the Swiss city of Geneva for a third round of U.S.-brokered talks on Tuesday focused for the first time on the thorniest question of the war — the fate of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia. Zelenskiy said Russian attacks were “constantly evolving” and resorting to a combination of weapons, including drones and missiles, requiring “special defence and support from our partners”. “Russia cannot resist the temptation of the final days of winter cold and wants to strike Ukrainians painfully,” he said. “Partners must understand this. First and foremost, this concerns the United States. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Zelenskiy warns of new Russian strikes ahead of Geneva peace talks

Vladimir Medinsky, assistente del presidente russo, guiderà la delegazione di Mosca ai prossimi colloqui di pace con Ucraina e Stati Uniti a Ginevra, che si terranno la prossima settimana.

Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha annunciato che l’Ucraina si sta preparando per nuovi negoziati di pace la prossima settimana.

Zelenskyy Accuses Russia of Stalling Geneva Peace Talks, Rejects Any Territorial Concessions

