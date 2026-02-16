Una tempesta violenta ha colpito la Nuova Zelanda, causando blackout e cancellazioni di voli. Le intense piogge e i venti forti hanno abbattuto alberi e rimosso i pali dell’elettricità, lasciando migliaia di persone senza corrente. Molte strade sono state chiuse e i mezzi pubblici sono in tilt, creando disagi su larga scala.

Most flights in and out of Wellington, the nation’s capital, were cancelled or delayed on Monday morning, the airport said. Air New Zealand paused operations at Wellington, Napier and Palmerston North airports, media reported. More than 30,000 properties were without power, including about 10,000 customers in Wellington, authorities said. Motorists across the Wellington region have been urged to stay off the roads, while several schools were closed as emergency crews responded to widespread damage. “We had a very busy night, and our firefighters are continuing to respond to calls,” Emergency New Zealand Assistant National Commander Ken Cooper said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Wild storm in New Zealand disrupts flights, thousands without power

Vengono evacuate migliaia di persone nel nord del Portogallo, dove le piogge intense continuano a colpire le zone già devastate dalle tempeste.

Una forte ondata di pioggia si sta abbattendo sulla Nuova Zelanda, dopo che le alluvioni hanno provocato un morto e gravi danni nella regione di Canterbury.

The Most Soothing Island Facts — Fall Asleep to Earth Science

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.