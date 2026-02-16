UK’s Starmer seeks greater powers to regulate online access

Keir Starmer, primo ministro britannico, ha annunciato che chiederà maggiori poteri per controllare l'accesso a internet. La decisione nasce dalla crescente preoccupazione per la protezione dei minori online, soprattutto contro i contenuti dannosi e inappropriati che circolano sulla rete. Recentemente, sono aumentate le richieste di intervento per limitare le piattaforme digitali e garantire un ambiente più sicuro per le famiglie.

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will seek broader powers to regulate internet access, which he said on Sunday was needed to protect children from fast-changing digital risks. Britain’s government said last month it would consult on an Australian-style social media ban for children under 16. Spain, Greece and Slovenia have since said they plan bans. “Technology is moving really fast, and the law has got to keep up,” Starmer said in a statement. The new powers are likely to lead to reduced parliamentary scrutiny of future curbs. Starmer’s office said this was required so that after the review “we can act fast on its findings within months, rather than waiting years for new primary legislation every time technology evolves”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

