Ukraine got 4.4 million large-calibre rounds under Czech initiative president says

L’Ucraina ha ricevuto 4,4 milioni di colpi di munizioni di grosso calibro grazie a un progetto sostenuto da aziende cecoslovacche del settore armamenti, spiega il presidente. La consegna si è concretizzata dopo settimane di negoziati tra i produttori locali e le autorità, che hanno coordinato la distribuzione di queste munizioni.
PRAGUE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received 4.4 million rounds of large-calibre ammunition under a plan pulling together Czech arms traders and producers and funding from foreign donors, President Petr Pavel told a Czech news website in an interview. “Since its launch the initiative has brought about 4.4 million pieces of large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine,” Pavel, a former senior NATO official, told the odkryto.cz website. “Without this ammunition reserve, Ukraine’s armed forces could not effectively lead defence.” Pavel said nearly 2 million rounds were delivered last year. That number is slightly above NATO’s December estimate of 1. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
