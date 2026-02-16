ukraine ex energy minister is suspect in kickback case anti corruption investigators say

KYIV, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine anti-corruption investigators on Monday said an ex-energy minister is a suspect in a high-profile kickback case. “We are talking about the former energy minister of Ukraine (2021–2025). He is charged with money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation,” Ukrainian special anti-corruption prosecutors said on the Telegram messenger. Kiev, 16 febbraio (Reuters) - Lunedì gli investigatori anticorruzione ucraini hanno detto che un ex ministro dell’energia è sospettato in un caso di tangenti di alto profilo. “Stiamo parlando dell’ex ministro dell’energia dell’Ucraina (2021-2025). 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il caldo improvviso in Ucraina ha portato sollievo alle centrali elettriche colpite dai recenti attacchi russi.

L’Ucraina si prepara a nuovi blackout.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

Argomenti discussi: Ukrainian anti-graft authorities detain ex-minister in major case.

Ukraine's ex-energy minister arrested while attempting to leave countryHis detention comes as he faces legal proceedings after being dismissed in a corruption scandal. msn.com

Ukraine ex-energy minister is suspect in kickback case, anti-corruption investigators sayUkraine anti-corruption investigators on Monday said an ex-energy minister is a suspect in a high-profile kickback case. reuters.com

Meet David Yemischian, an high-energy juggler from Ukraine, lighting up the stage at the 19th Festival Internacional de Circo de Albacete in Albacete #CircusFestival #CircusLife #Juggling #Circusnews #CircusMagic facebook