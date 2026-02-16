Ukraine ex-energy minister is suspect in kickback case anti-corruption investigators say
L'ex ministro dell'energia dell'Ucraina è sotto inchiesta per sospetti di tangenti, secondo gli investigatori anticorruzione. La vicenda riguarda un presunto pagamento illecito legato a contratti energetici firmati durante il suo mandato, che avrebbe coinvolto aziende estere. La notizia si è diffusa dopo che le autorità hanno perquisito gli uffici e sequestrato documenti.
KYIV, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine anti-corruption investigators on Monday said an ex-energy minister is a suspect in a high-profile kickback case. "We are talking about the former energy minister of Ukraine (2021–2025). He is charged with money laundering and participation in a criminal organisation," Ukrainian special anti-corruption prosecutors said on the Telegram messenger. Kiev, 16 febbraio (Reuters) - Lunedì gli investigatori anticorruzione ucraini hanno detto che un ex ministro dell'energia è sospettato in un caso di tangenti di alto profilo. "Stiamo parlando dell'ex ministro dell'energia dell'Ucraina (2021-2025).
Il caldo improvviso in Ucraina ha portato sollievo alle centrali elettriche colpite dai recenti attacchi russi.
L’Ucraina si prepara a nuovi blackout.
