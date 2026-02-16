Trump’s new ambassador Bozell arrives in South Africa amid strained ties

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to South Africa, conservative activist and writer Leo Brent Bozell III, has arrived in the country where he will seek to improve fraught ties between the two states. An embassy official told Reuters on Monday that Bozell had arrived. He is expected to present his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa before officially taking up his post. South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled its last one, Ebrahim Rasool. The first objective could heighten tensions with South Africa’s government, which regards support for Palestinian rights as a core element of its foreign policy. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina a Pechino il premier britannico Keir Starmer ha incontrato il presidente cinese Xi Jinping.

L’Unione Europea e Vietnam rafforzeranno le loro relazioni durante la visita del Presidente del Consiglio Europeo, Antonio Costa, a Hanoi.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

Argomenti discussi: Trump bizarrely claims China will ‘terminate all ice hockey in Canada’ in threat to block new border bridge; Canada built a bridge. Now Trump wants half; US to keep pressure on UN for reforms while paying its dues says US ambassador.

Trump's new ambassador Bozell arrives in South Africa amid strained tiesBy Nellie Peyton JOHANNESBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to South Africa, conservative activist and writer Leo Brent Bozell III, has arrived in the country ... msn.com

Trump Bridge Threat Came After Lutnick Met Rival Crossing OwnerPresident Donald Trump’s threat to block a new bridge from Detroit to Canada followed a meeting between his Commerce Secretary and a billionaire who owns an existing border-crossing bridge just miles ... msn.com

South beach, Durban, South Africa. - facebook.com facebook