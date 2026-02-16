Le forze curde siriane hanno liberato 34 cittadini australiani da un campo nel nord della Siria, dove erano rinchiusi con le famiglie di sospetti militanti dell’ISIS. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di negoziati e viene vista come un passo importante per la sicurezza regionale. Tra i liberati ci sono anche alcuni bambini, che ora potranno lasciare il campo e tornare in Australia.

Hukmiya Mohamed, a co-director of Roj camp, told Reuters that the 34 Australians had been released to members of their families who had come to Syria for the release. They were put on small buses for Damascus. Roj camp holds more than 2,000 people from 40 different nationalities, the majority of them women and children. Thousands of people believed to be linked to Islamic State militants have been held at Roj and a second camp, al-Hol, since the jihadist group was driven from its final territorial foothold in Syria in 2019. Syrian government forces seized swathes of northern Syria from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in January, before agreeing a ceasefire on January 29. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Thirty four Australians released from Syrian camp holding IS-affiliated families

