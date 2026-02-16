St Peter’s Basilica to boost security but avoid ‘militarisation’
Il Vaticano ha deciso di rafforzare la sicurezza all’interno di San Pietro dopo che alcuni vandali hanno danneggiato le opere d’arte. La scelta nasce dalla preoccupazione per la tutela dei tesori religiosi e artistici presenti nella basilica. In particolare, sono stati installati nuovi sistemi di sorveglianza e aumentati i controlli, senza però voler trasformare il luogo in una fortezza militare.
Cardinal Mauro Gambetti said more than 20 million people had passed through the Basilica over the past year and that recent incidents were “very limited” compared with the overall volume of visitors. Visitors are currently screened before entering, while 40 to 60 people provide discreet security inside. Gambetti indicated that the new measures would be low-key. “We asked ourselves about the limit which we should go in protection, or in militarisation . to manage everything, control everything,” he said. “We think it should remain a place that leaves people who enter the Basilica with a taste of freedom, so you can’t go beyond certain limits. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
