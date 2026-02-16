six passengers killed in bus crash in southeastern brazil 46 injured

The crash, on the BR-153 federal highway, occurred early in the day near the city of Marilia, the firefighters said in a post on X. The condition of the injured passengers was not immediately disclosed. Local newspapers, citing statements from Brazil’s federal highway police, said the bus was carrying farm workers from the northeastern Maranhao state to the southern Santa Catarina state to harvest apples. The vehicle left the roadway and turned over after its left rear tire burst, causing the driver to lose control, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said. L’incidente, avvenuto sull’autostrada federale BR-153, si è verificato all’inizio della giornata vicino alla città di Marilia, hanno dichiarato i vigili del fuoco in un post su X. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

