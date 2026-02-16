seven ghanaian traders killed in burkina faso by suspected islamists ghana says

Sette commercianti ghanesi di pomodori sono stati uccisi durante un attacco dei sospetti estremisti islamici nella città di Titao, nel nord del Burkina Faso, sabato scorso. La Farnesina ha confermato che le vittime erano tutte cittadini ghanesi e si trovavano nel paese per il commercio. Le autorità locali hanno riferito che l’attacco ha preso di sorpresa i negozianti, che stavano lavorando nel mercato centrale.

ACCRA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Seven Ghanaian tomato traders were killed when Islamist insurgents attacked the town of Titao in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, Ghana’s interior minister has said. “They went on a shooting spree, killing almost all the males there, burning them together with the truck,” Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka said on Monday, adding that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition. Three men and one woman from the group survived with injuries. The remaining seven women escaped unharmed. The minister said the dead had been buried on Monday morning in Burkina Faso, with surviving female traders attending as witnesses. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

