Il governo portoghese ha dichiarato che le recenti tempeste hanno rallentato gli sforzi per mantenere il bilancio in pareggio e ridurre il debito pubblico. Le devastanti piogge hanno causato danni a infrastrutture e servizi, rendendo più difficile rispettare le scadenze economiche stabilite. Nonostante la volontà di rispettare gli impegni, le autorità devono ora affrontare una spesa straordinaria per la ricostruzione.

Estimating the damage to homes, factories and infrastructure from the storms will take some weeks, Miranda Sarmento told reporters as he arrived at a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. “It is very important to help these people and businesses with emergency aid and reconstruction,” he said. “We will do everything to keep the budget balanced and continue reducing public debt.” The government initially estimated more than 4 billion euros ($4.74 billion) in direct reconstruction costs and rolled out 2.5 billion euros in loans and incentives to help rebuild after Storm Kristin hit Portugal three weeks ago. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Portugal says efforts to balance budget, cut debt constrained by storm damage

I contadini di Spagna e Portogallo descrivono danni enormi ai campi causati dalla tempesta Marta.

Nella penisola iberica, pioggia intensa e vento forte continuano a colpire le regioni di Spagna e Portogallo.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.