Le autorità marocchine hanno avviato il rientro dei residenti nelle zone colpite dall’alluvione nel nord-ovest del paese, dopo che le acque si sono ritirate. La piena ha provocato danni a case e strade, costringendo molte persone a lasciare temporaneamente le proprie abitazioni. Ora, con il livello delle acque in calo, le squadre di soccorso stanno pianificando le prime operazioni di recupero e bonifica. I cittadini di Ksar El Kebir e dei villaggi vicini stanno iniziando a tornare nelle loro case, anche se ancora restano alcune zone interdette.

Authorities backed by the army had helped evacuate 188,000 people since early February, to protect them from overflowing river waters that swept across 110,000 hectares in the northwest. Most residents of Ksar El Kebir, 213 km north of Rabat, are now allowed to return home, except for those living in a few neighbourhoods, the interior ministry said on Monday. Train and bus rides were offered free of charge to help transport residents who had sought shelter with relatives in other cities, or in centers and camps provided by authorities, state TV showed. Rainfall this winter was 35% above the average recorded since the 1990s and three times higher than last year, official data showed. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Morocco residents begin returning to northwest as flood waters recede

Le autorità marocchine hanno evacuato più di 143.

Un gruppo di uomini armati ha ucciso almeno 30 persone nelle campagne del nord-ovest della Nigeria, secondo i residenti locali.

Morocco Flood: Residents Mourn as Flash Floods Ravage Safi | CLIMATE TRACKER

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.