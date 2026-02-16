Il “Lovers’ Arch”, una formazione rocciosa molto nota lungo la costa adriatica italiana, è crollato proprio il 14 febbraio, a causa delle intense piogge che hanno colpito l’area negli ultimi giorni. La roccia, simbolo di romanticismo e meta di molti turisti, si è sgretolata improvvisamente, lasciando senza il suo iconico arco in pietra. La caduta ha suscitato sorpresa tra gli abitanti e chi frequenta la zona, già sconvolti dal maltempo.

The natural arch, part of the Sant’Andrea sea stacks near the town of Melendugno in the southern region of Puglia, had long been a popular backdrop for wedding proposals and tourist photos. “This is an unwanted Valentine’s Day gift,” Melendugno Mayor Maurizio Cisternino told the local Corriere Salentino newspaper, calling the collapse “a very hard blow” for the area’s image and for tourism. Cisternino said days of heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas had battered the coastline and ultimately destroyed the arch. “Nature has taken back what it created,” he said. Officials have warned that other parts of the rocky coastline could also collapse, with cracks visible along the cliff, underscoring the growing threat of coastal erosion. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - ‘Lovers’ Arch’ collapses on Valentine’s Day on Italy’s Adriatic coast

