Il Cremlino ha annunciato che i principali problemi legati all'Ucraina, tra cui le questioni di territorio, saranno al centro dei colloqui di Ginevra. La dichiarazione arriva dopo che le parti hanno concordato di incontrarsi questa settimana. Il governo russo ha specificato che la discussione si concentrerà anche su alcune aree contestate lungo il confine.

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that what it called the “main issues”, including sensitive questions of territory, would be discussed in peace talks on Ukraine due to be held in Geneva this week. The talks - between Russia, Ukraine and the United States - are due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at a time when Kyiv is under mounting U.S. pressure to strike a deal and as Moscow demands it cede the entirety of the Donbas area. The Kremlin confirmed that the Russian delegation would be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin. “This time, the idea is to discuss a broader range of issues, including, in fact, the main ones. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Kremlin says main Ukraine issues will be discussed in Geneva talks, including territory

Vladimir Medinsky, assistente del presidente russo, guiderà la delegazione di Mosca ai prossimi colloqui di pace con Ucraina e Stati Uniti a Ginevra, che si terranno la prossima settimana.

Il Kremlin ha confermato che ancora non c’è una data stabilita per il prossimo giro di negoziati sulla guerra in Ucraina.

GENEVA Showdown: Kremlin Names Medinsky as Peace Talks Move

