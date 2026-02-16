Kremlin says main Ukraine issues will be discussed in Geneva talks including territory
Il Cremlino ha annunciato che i principali problemi legati all'Ucraina, tra cui le questioni di territorio, saranno al centro dei colloqui di Ginevra. La dichiarazione arriva dopo che le parti hanno concordato di incontrarsi questa settimana. Il governo russo ha specificato che la discussione si concentrerà anche su alcune aree contestate lungo il confine.
MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that what it called the “main issues”, including sensitive questions of territory, would be discussed in peace talks on Ukraine due to be held in Geneva this week. The talks - between Russia, Ukraine and the United States - are due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday at a time when Kyiv is under mounting U.S. pressure to strike a deal and as Moscow demands it cede the entirety of the Donbas area. The Kremlin confirmed that the Russian delegation would be led by Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin. “This time, the idea is to discuss a broader range of issues, including, in fact, the main ones. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Kremlin aide Medinsky to head Russian team as Ukraine peace talks move to Geneva next week
Vladimir Medinsky, assistente del presidente russo, guiderà la delegazione di Mosca ai prossimi colloqui di pace con Ucraina e Stati Uniti a Ginevra, che si terranno la prossima settimana.
Kremlin says no date yet for next round of Ukraine talks
Il Kremlin ha confermato che ancora non c’è una data stabilita per il prossimo giro di negoziati sulla guerra in Ucraina.
GENEVA Showdown: Kremlin Names Medinsky as Peace Talks Move
Argomenti discussi: Merz: the post-war order no longer exists, we need a sovereign Europe; Macron wants 'European approach' in dialogue with Putin; Kremlin says no date yet for next round of Ukraine talks; UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Zaporizhia, the Russians hold their positions and the Ukrainians attempt to break the front. Geneva will host the new round of trilateral talks.
