Israeli producer of ‘Tehran’ TV series found dead in Athens hotel police officials say

ATHENS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Israeli producer of hit spy thriller “Tehran” was found dead on Sunday at a hotel room in Athens, Greek police officials said while a probe into the incident is underway. The body of the 52-year-old woman, identified as Dana Eden, was found after a relative made several failed attempts to reach her. The case is being treated as suicide based on evidence and testimonies, the police officials said. Greek investigators found pills at the scene. A coroner also found bruises on the victim’s neck. “This is a moment of great sorrow for the family, friends, and colleagues,” international production company Donna and Shula Productions said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

L’ultima giornata di scontri tra Israele e Gaza si è conclusa con cinque palestinesi uccisi in un raid aereo israeliano.

Un attacco aereo israeliano ha causato la morte di almeno nove persone a Gaza, secondo le autorità palestinesi.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

Argomenti discussi: Wsj: US preparing to send second aircraft carrier group to Middle East; ISRAELIRANWAR. Israel: Iran must end its nuclear and ballistic missile program. Tehran says no. 6,000 Starlinks purchased by the US are being sent to opponents in Iran. Lebanon has been bombed.

Israeli producer of 'Tehran' TV series found dead in Athens hotel, police officials sayATHENS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Israeli producer of hit spy thriller Tehran was found dead on Sunday at a hotel room in Athens, Greek police officials said while a probe into the incident is underway ... msn.com

Athens: Israeli TV producer Dana Eden, co-creator of Tehran, dies at 52Dana Eden, 52, was found dead in her hotel room in Athens, where she was for the filming of the fourth season of the series ... i24news.tv