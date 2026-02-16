Iran’s foreign minister will meet IAEA chief ahead of nuclear talks

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said he will meet the UN nuclear watchdog chief on Monday, ahead of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks to tackle their dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme and avert conflict as U.S. warships deploy to the Middle East. “I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats,” Araqchi said on X. The U.S. has dispatched a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East and is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if the talks do not succeed, U.S. officials have told Reuters. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il ministro degli Esteri iraniano, Abbas Araqchi, ha annunciato che incontrerà il direttore dell'Agenzia internazionale per l'energia atomica (AIEA) lunedì, poche ore prima di un nuovo giro di negoziati sulla questione nucleare.

Il ministro degli Esteri iraniano, Abbas Araqchi, ha lasciato Teheran e si è diretto a Muscat, in Oman.

