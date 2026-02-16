Iran’s foreign minister says he will meet IAEA director on Monday

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said he will meet with the director of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday, the day before a second round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva. Iran and the U.S. renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme and avert a new military confrontation as U.S. warships, including a second aircraft carrier, are deploying to the region. “I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal. What is not on the table: submission before threats,” Araqchi said on X. Prior to the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il ministro degli Esteri iraniano, Abbas Araqchi, ha lasciato Teheran e si è diretto a Muscat, in Oman.

Gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran stanno facendo qualche passo avanti sui colloqui sul nucleare.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

Argomenti discussi: I finti colloqui tra Usa e Iran conclusi con un nulla di fatto. Trump vuole applicare il modello Venezuela; Wsj: US preparing to send second aircraft carrier group to Middle East; TASS (TELEGRAM) * IRAN: DOSSIER NUCLEARE, IL PARLAMENTO TERRÀ UNA RIUNIONE PER ESAMINARE I RISULTATI DEI NEGOZIATI CON GLI USA; US-Iran Indirect Talks in Oman End With No Deal.

Iran's foreign minister says he will meet IAEA director on MondayDUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said he will meet with the director of the UN nuclear watchdog on Monday, the day before a second round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in ... msn.com

Iran foreign minister arrives in Geneva for second round of talks with USIran’s foreign minister has arrived in Geneva ahead of a second round of negotiations with the United States, Iranian state television says, as Washington keeps up pressure on the Islamic Republic. timesofisrael.com

I welcome the Italian government’s position on proscribing the IRGC and thank Foreign Minister @Antonio_Tajani for advancing this in Brussels. It is time to act decisively in support of the brave people of Iran fighting to free the world from the Islamic Republic’s x.com

Il gesto dell'eurodeputata di Busto Arsizio nell'emiciclo di Strasburgo ripreso da Iran International TV ha suscitato le pesanti reazioni dei fedelissimi del regime di Teheran - facebook.com facebook