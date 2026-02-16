L'India ha sequestrato tre petroliere collegare all'Iran e soggette a sanzioni statunitensi, per evitare violazioni delle restrizioni internazionali. Le navi erano state individuate mentre cercavano di entrare nel porto di Mumbai con carichi sospetti, aumentando così i controlli nelle acque vicine.

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India has seized three U.S.-sanctioned tanker ships linked to Iran this month and stepped up surveillance in its maritime zone to curb illicit trade, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. India aims to prevent its waters from being used for ship-to-ship transfers that obscure the origin of oil cargoes, the source added. The seizures and heightened surveillance follow an improvement in U.S.-India relations. Washington earlier this month announced it will cut import tariffs on Indian goods to 18% from 50%, as New Delhi has agreed to stop Russian oil imports. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - India seizes Iran-linked US-sanctioned tankers, steps up surveillance

Nelle ultime settimane, le autorità militari statunitensi hanno intercettato e sequestrato un'altra nave collegata al Venezuela nel Mar dei Caraibi.

Secondo fonti vicine, il governo statunitense ha presentato istanze presso il tribunale per il sequestro di numerosi petroliere associati al commercio di petrolio venezuelano.

Why India Blocked Iran's Oil Tankers In Arabian Sea

