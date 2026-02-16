guthrie family not suspects in arizona kidnapping sheriff says

Guthrie’s family, which includes “all siblings and spouses,” has been cooperative and gracious as authorities investigate the kidnapping, Nanos said. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel,” he said in a statement. “The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.” Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when family dropped her off at her home near Tucson after she had dined with them, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities have said. La famiglia di Guthrie, che comprende “tutti i fratelli e i coniugi”, si è dimostrata collaborativa e cortese mentre le autorità indagavano sul rapimento, ha detto Nanos. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La polizia di Tucson ha svelato i dettagli sulla scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie, madre di Savannah Guthrie.

La ricerca di Nancy Guthrie entra nel quinto giorno.

