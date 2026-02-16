Guthrie family not suspects in Arizona kidnapping sheriff says
La famiglia Guthrie non è coinvolta nel rapimento di Nancy Guthrie, secondo le autorità della contea di Pima. La scomparsa della donna, avvenuta lo scorso fine settimana, ha attirato l’attenzione della polizia che ora esclude i parenti come sospetti. La ricerca si concentra ora su altre piste, mentre la famiglia si dice sconvolta dall’accaduto e spera in una rapida soluzione.
Guthrie’s family, which includes “all siblings and spouses,” has been cooperative and gracious as authorities investigate the kidnapping, Nanos said. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel,” he said in a statement. “The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.” Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when family dropped her off at her home near Tucson after she had dined with them, and relatives reported her missing the following day, authorities have said. La famiglia di Guthrie, che comprende “tutti i fratelli e i coniugi”, si è dimostrata collaborativa e cortese mentre le autorità indagavano sul rapimento, ha detto Nanos. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Timeline Detailed By Officials
La polizia di Tucson ha svelato i dettagli sulla scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie, madre di Savannah Guthrie.
Pima County Sheriff: Nancy Guthrie Search Update, Watch Live
La ricerca di Nancy Guthrie entra nel quinto giorno.
Savannah Guthrie’s family renews plea to mother’s kidnapper, while sheriff says they have no suspect
