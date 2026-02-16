ecuador prison deaths climb again despite noboa security strategy data shows

Nel giro di poche settimane, il numero di morti nelle carceri ecuadoriane è aumentato di nuovo, nonostante le misure di sicurezza adottate dal presidente Daniel Noboa. Le autorità fanno fatica a contenere le violenze tra i detenuti, che spesso si sfociano in scontri sanguinosi e incendi. Un recente rapporto rivela che, quest’anno, le vittime nelle prigioni sono già oltre il centinaio, mettendo in crisi le promesse di migliorare le condizioni di detenzione. Un dettaglio concreto: durante le rivolte di gennaio, le guardie hanno dovuto intervenire con le armi per fermare le aggressioni tra gruppi rivali.

While the government has sharply curbed the number of riots, figures revealed in a Reuters investigation show prison deaths are reaching levels not seen since the height of the unrest. Deaths of inmates almost quadrupled year-on-year in 2025 due to both violence and natural causes, including a tuberculosis outbreak, according to the figures obtained by Reuters through a freedom-of-information request to the Interior Ministry. Deaths attributed to violence alone also rose fourfold from the year before. Of the 1,220 inmates who died in 2025, at least 206 were killed during gang clashes and other violence, up from 46 the previous year, according to the figures. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it