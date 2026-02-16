Il ciclone Gezani ha causato la morte di almeno 59 persone a Madagascar, secondo le autorità locali. La tempesta ha anche sfollato più di 16.000 persone, molte delle quali si sono rifugiate in centri di accoglienza improvvisati. Un villaggio nella regione sud-orientale è stato completamente allagato, lasciando decine di case sommerse dall’acqua.

The cyclone displaced 16,428, while 15 people remain missing, 804 were injured and 423,986 were classified as affected by the disaster, the National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) said. Gezani barrelled through the country just 10 days after Tropical Cyclone Fytia killed 14 people and displaced over 31,000, according to the United Nations’ humanitarian office. At its peak, Gezani had sustained winds of about 185 km (115 miles) per hour, with gusts rising to nearly 270 km per hour - powerful enough to rip metal sheeting from rooftops and uproot large trees. The cyclone moved westward across the Mozambique Channel, bringing heavy winds and waves of up to 10 metres in the southern end of Mozambique, its weather service said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Cyclone Gezani leaves 59 dead in Madagascar, displaces more than 16,000

Un ciclone tropicale si è abbattuto sulla costa orientale di Madagascar, provocando almeno nove vittime.

Inhambane, Mozambique, si prepara ad affrontare l’impatto del ciclone Gezani, che si avvicina con venti molto intensi e piogge torrenziali.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.