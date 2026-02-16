A Havana, i rifiuti si accumulano nelle strade a causa del blocco economico imposto dagli Stati Uniti, che ha bloccato il rifornimento di camion della nettezza urbana. I sacchi di spazzatura si ammassano negli angoli delle vie principali, creando un problema di igiene e attirando insetti fastidiosi. Questa situazione si sta aggravando da settimane, lasciando molte zone della città con una crescente quantità di immondizia.

HAVANA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Garbage has begun to pile up on street corners in the Cuban capital of Havana, attracting hordes of flies and reeking of rotten food, in one of the most visible impacts of the U.S. bid to prevent oil from reaching the Caribbean’s largest island. State-run news outlet Cubadebate reported this month that Havana only 44 of 106 of its rubbish trucks were able to keep operating due to fuel shortages, slowing garbage collection. “It’s all over the city,” said local resident Jose Ramon Cruz. “It’s been more than 10 days since a garbage truck came.” In other towns on the island - home to around 11 million people - residents took to social media to warn of the risks to public health. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Cuba’s Havana piles with trash as US chokehold halts garbage trucks

