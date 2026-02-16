Colombia identifies remains of rebel group priest killed in 1966
In Colombia, le autorità hanno scoperto i resti di un sacerdote appartenente a un gruppo ribelle, ucciso nel 1966, a causa di un’indagine che ha portato alla luce un sito clandestino. La scoperta è avvenuta in una zona remota, dove i tecnici hanno trovato ossa e oggetti personali che confermano l’identità del religioso. Questa scoperta si inserisce in un’ampia ricerca delle vittime di conflitto armato che dura da anni nel Paese.
The Search Unit for Disappeared People (UBPD) was created by a 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group to take charge of archival and forensic efforts to find disappeared people. They include those forcibly disappeared by right-wing paramilitaries, rebel groups and state security forces, those forced to join armed groups, soldiers missing in action and others. The ELN, founded in 1964, remains active and is itself accused of forced disappearances. It has held sporadic peace talks with various governments and said in December it was willing to resume negotiations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
A commercial jet carrying 15 people went missing near Colombia's border with Venezuela on Wednesday, state airline Satena and aerospace authorities said. - facebook.com facebook