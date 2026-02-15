us justice department sends letter regarding epstein files redactions to lawmakers politico reports

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to lawmakers regarding redactions in the files pertaining to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported on Saturday. The letter, required by law, includes a general description of the types of redactions made, and a list of notable people mentioned in the files in any way. La lettera, richiesta dalla legge, include una descrizione generale dei tipi di riduzioni effettuate e un elenco delle persone di rilievo menzionate in qualche modo nei file. Regalati o regala Internazionale. Con un unico abbonamento hai la rivista di carta e tutte le versioni digitali. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La giustizia americana ha reso pubblici ieri milioni di documenti su Jeffrey Epstein.

Il Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha richiesto a un giudice federale di negare la nomina di un magistrato speciale per i documenti relativi a Epstein.

