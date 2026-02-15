Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says allies to provide new energy and military aid within 10 days

Kyiv is aiming to rally support among partners as it struggles to fend off Russian battlefield advances and air attacks on its energy system while under U.S. pressure to negotiate peace. “In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24,” Zelenskiy wrote on X. Zelenskiy said on Friday after a meeting of the so-called Berlin Format of about a dozen European leaders in Munich that he had hoped for new support, including air-defence missiles. “I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly,” he added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’intenzione di dichiarare lo stato di emergenza nel settore energetico, in risposta ai danni causati dagli attacchi russi.

La Russia ha lanciato un attacco aereo massiccio contro le infrastrutture energetiche dell’Ucraina.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has been formally nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, submitted Professor Dag Oistein Endsjo. Amazing news facebook