Trump told Netanyahu in December he would support Israeli strikes on Iran’s missile program CBS News reports

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Florida in December that he would support Israeli strikes on Iran’s ballistic missile program if the U.S. and Iran could not reach a deal, CBS News reported on Sunday, citing two sources familiar with the matter. 15 febbraio (Reuters) - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha detto al primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu, durante il loro incontro in Florida a dicembre, che avrebbe sostenuto gli attacchi israeliani al programma di missili balistici iraniano se gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran non fossero riusciti a raggiungere un accordo. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente Donald Trump ha dichiarato che gli Stati Uniti adotteranno “azioni molto forti” qualora il governo iraniano proceda con le esecuzioni di manifestanti.

Durante un incontro alla Casa Bianca mercoledì, Donald Trump e Benjamin Netanyahu hanno deciso di esercitare pressione sugli Iran per ridurre le esportazioni di petrolio verso la Cina, secondo quanto riporta Axios.

Leggi altri contenuti disponibili per approfondire la notizia o scorri a sinistra ← per la prossima news.

Argomenti discussi: Lo schiaffo di Trump a Netanyahu, la Casa Bianca si oppone all’annessione della Cisgiordania da parte di Israele; Wsj: US preparing to send second aircraft carrier group to Middle East; Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption; ISRAELIRANWAR. Trump and Netanyahu talks reach no conclusion. Second US aircraft carrier in the Middle East. IDF strikes in Syria and Gaza. Stun bombs and drones in Lebanon.

Trump told Netanyahu in December he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's missile program, CBS News reportsU.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Florida in December that he would support Israeli strikes on Iran's ballistic missile program if the ... reuters.com

Trump told Netanyahu he would support strikes on Iran missiles, sources sayPresident Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December at Mar-a-Lago with Mr. Trump saying the U.S. would support strikes if no deal was made with Iran. msn.com

A White House official told me President Trump is opposed to Israel annexing the West Bank "A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region", the White House official said The White Hou x.com

Pres. Trump told Savannah Guthrie he would be “deploying all resources to get her mother home safely.” >> https://www.kplctv.com/2026/02/05/trump-speaks-with-savannah-guthrie-show-support-missing-mom/ facebook