Taiwan president vows to strengthen island’s defences in Lunar New Year message

Il presidente di Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, ha annunciato che il paese rafforzerà le proprie difese durante il nuovo anno cinese, in risposta alle crescenti tensioni con la Cina. In un messaggio rivolto ai cittadini, ha promesso di aumentare le spese militari e di migliorare le capacità di difesa dell’isola, anche in vista delle esercitazioni militari recenti lungo la costa.

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan will strengthen its defence efforts and safeguard the island’s security in the year ahead, President Lai Ching-te said in his Lunar New Year message released on Sunday. Lai last year proposed $40 billion in extra defence spending to counter China, which views the island as its own territory. But the opposition, which has a majority in parliament, has refused to review the proposal and instead advanced its own, less expensive proposals, which only fund the purchase of some of the U.S. weapons Lai wants. “We will continue to strengthen our national defence and public security efforts, safeguarding national security and maintaining social stability,” he said in the message carried on his social media accounts. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Festival delle Lanterne di Zigong, in Sichuan, ha avuto inizio il 24 gennaio, segnando l’atteso arrivo del Capodanno lunare.

A gennaio, in Cina, un servizio di un’app di lavoro occasionale ha suscitato polemiche dopo aver offerto la possibilità di assumere proxy per inchinarsi agli anziani durante il Capodanno lunare.

