Russia’s Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike

Il porto di Taman, in Russia, ha subito danni dopo un attacco con droni provenienti dall’Ucraina. La struttura, che si occupa di caricare e scaricare prodotti petroliferi, cereali e carbone, è stata colpita nella notte, causando danni a alcune gru e magazzini. L’incidente ha interrotto temporaneamente le operazioni di questa importante piattaforma commerciale sul Mar Nero.

Two people were injured as an oil storage tank, warehouse and terminals took damage in Volna village, the site of Taman port, Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post on Telegram. Kondratyev said that more than 100 people were working to put out several fires at the port. Separate strikes on the resort city of Sochi and the village of Yurovka, close to the seaside town of Anapa, had caused less significant damage, he added. Ukraine has resumed attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in recent days after a U.S.-brokered moratorium on such strikes expired. Russia has repeatedly targeted energy and utility infrastructure in Ukraine, cutting off heating and electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in the midst of an unusually cold winter. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

