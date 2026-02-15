rubio visits eastern europe to bolster ties with pro trump leaders

Marco Rubio, segretario di Stato degli Stati Uniti, ha visitato l’Europa orientale per rafforzare i rapporti con i leader filo-Trump di Slovacchia e Ungheria. La visita è partita dopo che le tensioni tra Washington e questi paesi sono aumentate, soprattutto a causa delle posizioni ambigue sulla guerra in Ucraina. Durante il viaggio, Rubio si incontrerà con funzionari locali per discutere di sicurezza e cooperazione economica, cercando di consolidare alleanze strategiche in una regione critica.

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio began a two-day trip to eastern Europe on Sunday to bolster ties with Slovakia and Hungary, whose conservative leaders, often at odds with other European Union countries, have warm ties with President Donald Trump. Rubio will use the trip to discuss energy cooperation and bilateral issues, including NATO commitments, the State Department said in an announcement last week. “These are countries that are very strong with us, very cooperative with the United States, work very closely with us,” Rubio told reporters before departing for Europe on Thursday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

