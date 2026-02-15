Israeli cabinet approves West Bank land registration Palestinians condemn ‘de-facto annexation’

Il governo israeliano ha deciso di approvare nuove misure per rafforzare il controllo sulla Cisgiordania, una mossa che ha scatenato le proteste dei palestinesi, che la considerano una de-facto annessione. La decisione è stata presa durante una riunione di gabinetto, mentre le organizzazioni palestinesi denunciano che questa scelta potrebbe portare a un aumento delle insediamenti israeliani nella regione.

The West Bank is among the territories that the Palestinians seek for a future independent state. Much of it is under Israeli military control, with limited Palestinian self-rule in some areas run by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing an election later this year, deems the establishment of any Palestinian state a security threat. His ruling coalition includes many pro-settler members who want Israel to annex the West Bank, land captured in the 1967 Middle East war to which Israel cites biblical and historical ties. Ministers voted in favour of beginning a process of land registration for the first time since 1967. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Donald Trump si oppone all’idea di Israele di annettere parti della Cisgiordania.

L’Italia ha convocato l’ambasciatore israeliano in seguito a un episodio in Cisgiordania, dove due agenti di polizia italiani sono stati minacciati con un’arma da un cittadino israeliano durante una visita sul campo.

Israel expands settler powers in West Bank, risking de facto annexation: Analysis

