iran says potential energy mining and aircraft deals on table in talks with us

Un funzionario iraniano ha affermato che Teheran cerca un accordo nucleare con gli Stati Uniti per ottenere vantaggi economici concreti. La richiesta arriva mentre l’Iran propone di discutere anche di contratti nel settore energetico, minerario e aeronautico. Recentemente, le autorità iraniane hanno sottolineato l’intenzione di esplorare tutte le possibilità per rafforzare i legami commerciali con Washington. L’obiettivo principale rimane trovare un'intesa che favorisca lo sviluppo economico di entrambi i paesi.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Iran is pursuing a nuclear agreement with the U.S. that delivers economic benefits for both sides, an Iranian diplomat was reported as saying on Sunday, days before a second round of talks between Tehran and Washington. Iran and the U.S. renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme and avert a new military confrontation. The U.S. has dispatched a second aircraft carrier to the region and is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if the talks do not succeed, U.S. officials have told Reuters. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il Dipartimento di Stato degli Stati Uniti ha approvato la possibile vendita a Singapore di aeromobili per il pattugliamento marittimo, siluri leggeri e apparecchiature correlate, per un valore stimato di 2,3 miliardi di dollari.

La Russia conferma che la proposta di rimuovere l’uranio dall’Iran resta in piedi.

