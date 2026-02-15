china is the real threat taiwan says in rebuff to munich speech

TAIPEI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China is the real threat to security and is hypocritically claiming to uphold U.N. principles of peace, Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said on Sunday in a rebuff to comments by China’s top diplomat at the Munich Security Conference. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, a view the government in Taipei rejects, saying only Taiwan’s people can decide their future. Taiwan’s Lin said in a statement that whether viewed from historical facts, objective reality or under international law, Taiwan’s sovereignty has never belonged to the People’s Republic of China. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

