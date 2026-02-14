us conducts strikes on more than 30 islamic state targets in syria military says

Gli Stati Uniti hanno lanciato attacchi contro oltre 30 obiettivi dello Stato Islamico in Siria, causando danni a diversi campi e postazioni. L'operazione, eseguita nel fine settimana, mira a indebolire le capacità combattenti del gruppo jihadista nella regione. Le forze militari americane hanno agito per colpire basi e depositi di armi, cercando di prevenire ulteriori attacchi terroristici.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that it conducted 10 strikes against more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria between February 3 and February 12. The U.S. struck ISIS infrastructure and weapons storage targets, it said. 14 febbraio (Reuters) - Il Comando Centrale degli Stati Uniti (CENTCOM) ha dichiarato sabato di aver condotto 10 attacchi contro più di 30 obiettivi dello Stato Islamico in Siria tra il 3 e il 12 febbraio.

