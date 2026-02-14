uk pm starmer urges closer collaboration with europe on defence

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha annunciato che il Regno Unito vuole rafforzare i rapporti con i paesi europei nel settore della difesa, perché la NATO dipende troppo dagli Stati Uniti. Starmer ha spiegato che questa collaborazione più stretta potrebbe migliorare la sicurezza comune e permettere di condividere meglio le risorse. Durante un incontro a Londra, ha anche sottolineato l’importanza di sviluppare nuove strategie di difesa insieme ai partner europei, per rispondere più efficacemente alle minacce attuali.

U.S. President Donald Trump has strained the unity of the NATO defence alliance with his desire to acquire Greenland from Denmark, a NATO member. Trump has also consistently called on Europe to spend more on defence. Addressing the Munich Security Conference, Starmer will say the U.S. is an indispensable ally that has made an unparalleled contribution to Europe’s security, but a more European NATO will help the continent shift from overdependence on Washington. “I’m talking about a vision of European security and greater European autonomy, that does not herald U.S. withdrawal but answers the call for more burden-sharing in full, and remakes the ties that have served us so well,” Starmer will say, according to speech extracts released by his office. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Keir Starmer ha ribadito che non lascerà il suo incarico da premier britannico.

Questa mattina, Tim Allan, il direttore delle comunicazioni del premier britannico Keir Starmer, ha annunciato le sue dimissioni.

