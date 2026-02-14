us military says it struck vessel in caribbean killing three

Il Pentagono ha confermato che un missile statunitense ha colpito una barca nel Mare dei Caraibi, causando la morte di tre persone. L’attacco è avvenuto durante un’operazione di sorveglianza, secondo quanto riferito dal comando militare. La nave colpita si trovava vicino alle coste di un’isola caraibica, e le autorità stanno indagando sulle circostanze dell’incidente.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said in a social media post that it had struck a vessel in the Caribbean on Friday, killing three people.

Il Comando del Sud degli Stati Uniti ha confermato di aver effettuato un intervento militare su un'imbarcazione nell'Europa Pacifico, con l'obiettivo di garantire la sicurezza nella regione.

La Marina statunitense ha colpito un'imbarcazione nell’est dell’Oceano Pacifico.

US strikes alleged drug vessel in Caribbean, killing three

