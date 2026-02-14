trump netanyahu agreed us should press iran to cut oil sales to china axios reports

Durante un incontro alla Casa Bianca mercoledì, Donald Trump e Benjamin Netanyahu hanno deciso di esercitare pressione sugli Iran per ridurre le esportazioni di petrolio verso la Cina, secondo quanto riporta Axios. Trump ha sottolineato l’importanza di bloccare le entrate iraniane, mentre Netanyahu ha insistito sulla necessità di controllare le attività di Teheran nella regione. Questo accordo arriva in un momento di tensione crescente tra Stati Uniti, Israele e Iran, con la questione energetica al centro delle discussioni.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed at a White House meeting on Wednesday that the U.S. would work to reduce Iran’s oil exports to China, Axios reported, citing two U.S. officials briefed on the issue. “We agreed that we will go full force with maximum pressure against Iran, for example, regarding Iranian oil sales to China,” Axios reported on Saturday, quoting a senior U.S. official. China accounts for more than 80% of Iran’s oil exports. Any reduction in that trade would mean lower oil revenue for Iran. U.S. and Iranian diplomats held nuclear talks through Omani mediators last week in an effort to revive diplomacy, after the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il segretario di Stato degli Stati Uniti, Marco Rubio, ha avuto un colloquio telefonico con il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu si prepara a incontrare Trump alla Casa Bianca.

