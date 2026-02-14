Durante le Olimpiadi, un atto di sabotaggio sospetto ha causato ritardi superiori a un'ora ai treni che attraversano il centro dell’Italia. La polizia ha trovato tracce di vandalismo sui binari vicino a Milano, rafforzando i sospetti di un attacco mirato alle infrastrutture ferroviarie in un momento di grande attenzione mediatica.

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Trains operating through the heart of Italy suffered delays of more than an hour on Saturday following the latest suspected act of sabotage during the Olympic Games. Services between Naples in the south and the capital Rome were affected, and there were also delays on the line heading north towards Florence. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini condemned those behind the incidents followingsimilar problems last Saturday on the network and another less serious case in midweek. The stoppages come as Italy hosts the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6-22. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Trains in Italy delayed by latest suspected sabotage attack during Olympics

Un gruppo anarchico ha rivendicato il sabotaggio delle ferrovie nel Nord Italia, avvenuto sabato scorso.

Questa mattina la linea ferroviaria che porta alle sedi olimpiche di Bormio e Livigno ha subito un danno.

Sono disponibili altri contenuti per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Suspected sabotage caused train delays in Italy during first day of the Winter Olympics

Argomenti discussi: Train breakdown at Milano Centrale, delays of up to 100 minutes; Cables cut near Bologna train station, Salvini: It's an attack, someone wants Italy harm.; Bologna, cables cut near the station: trains slowed down and delayed for up to two hours.

Trains in Italy delayed by latest suspected sabotage attack during OlympicsMILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Trains operating through the heart of Italy suffered delays of more than an hour on Saturday following the latest suspected act of sabotage during the Olympic Games. Services ... msn.com

Olympic Sabotage: Trains Delayed Amid Acts of Vandalism in ItalyTrains in Italy experienced over an hour of delays due to suspected sabotage during the Olympic Games. Services between major cities were disrupted as authorities investigated vandalism on key routes. devdiscourse.com

Fabrizio Peria Hair Salon. Sencha Green · Classic. Un breve riassunto di questo magnifico Train the trainer di Alter Ego Italy ...tanto lavoro, soddisfazione..e ho pure "esordito" alla batteria facebook

#fattoinitalia Hitachi Rail Italy "HTR412 Intercity" prodotto nello stabilimento di Pistoia - per Trenitalia. #treno x.com